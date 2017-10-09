© ABB

ABB expands Indonesia footprint

ABB has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for high-voltage switchgear in Tangerang, on the out-skirts of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta.

This is part of ABB’s continued footprint expansion in the country including the establishment of a new factory for medium-voltage products in 2015 at the same location.



“This new unit underlines ABB’s commitment to Indonesia. It will support the country’s efforts to strengthen its power transmission infrastructure, enhance grid reliability and help meet the growing demand for elec-tricity, benefitting millions of consumers” said Giandomenico Rivetti, head of ABB’s High Voltage Products business, a part of the country’s Power Grids division. “The move supports our global footprint approach and our philosophy of locating production units close to our customers.”



The 1'300 square-meter plant will manufacture a range of high-voltage switchgear and equipment such as Live Tank Circuit Breakers and Disconnectors. The new factory will deploy lean production concepts and is equipped with production and testing equipment to ensure precision assembly and testing to meet the highest quality standards.