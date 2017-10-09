Maxon Motor continues to invest in Hungary

The Swiss company is planning to develop its unit in Veszprém, Hungary. The company will invest about EUR 13.3 million to increase its production and development capacity.

Under the project the company will add some 900 square meters to its manufacturing hall and also create 102 new jobs by 2020, reports HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.



The company has been operating in Veszprém since 2002 and has continuously expanded its presence in Hungary ever since. Last year, it reached more than HUF 3 billion (EUR 9.6 million) in sales revenues.