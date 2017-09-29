© essemtec

Essemtec gets massive order for Cubus storage systems

Swiss manufacturer of systems for the electronic production, Essemtec AG, has received another order for a total of 100 Cubus systems from an unnamed SMT pick-and-place machine manufacturer.

This is the second order for a package of this size from the same customer, who is described as one of the world’s largest SMT pick-and-place machine manufacturers.



This follow-up order is a big success for Essemtec AG: “We are very pleased with the wide acceptance the Cubus systems have found in the market. In 2017 we have also concluded contracts concerning the integration of the Cubus storage systems with other pick-and-place machine manufacturers” says Franz Xavier Strüby, CEO at Essemtec, i a press release.



The system has a maximum capacity of 1540 reels. It can handle reels of all sizes, trays, boxes, bulk component and small sticks. Integrations up and down stream to ERP,SAP, main stock and production equipment are possible.