EPE adds Nordson fluid dispensing system to manufacturing facility

EMS provider, EPE Corporation, recently added an S-920 Spectrum fluid dispensing system from Nordson ASYMTEK to the company's facility in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The company focuses on creating products for applications in the defence, aerospace, medical, robotics, industrial, RF communications, and internet of things markets. The scalable S-920 model which offers high-volume productivity and advanced dispensing processes for precision underfill, cavity fill, die attach, and encapsulation is an ideal fit for EPE .



“This equipment dovetails nicely into our capabilities as a high-reliability electronics manufacturer. Many of our existing customers and the markets we serve require the ruggedization of their products. This equipment allows us to take another important step in this direction,” said James “JD” Bell, Jr., President and CEO of EPE Corporation in a press release.