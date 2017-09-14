© samsung Electronics Production | September 14, 2017
Samsung to join Audi as a major investor in TTTech
Samsung Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with TTTech, which will develop new open-innovation platform for ADAS/AV systems.
Along with this partnership, Samsung will also make a EUR 75 million strategic investment in TTTech as the first investment from its recently-announced Samsung Automotive Innovation Fund (SAIF). The investment comes on the heels of Samsung’s USD 8 billion acquisition of Harman and marks another step for the company in the automotive space.
TTTech has been active in the automotive space for years, providing technology to a variety of manufacturers. Samsung’s future investment complements TTTech’s longstanding partnership with Audi AG and the companies combined efforts in highly automated piloted driving systems for Volkswagen Group. TTTech’s safety technologies power the zFAS piloted control platform in the 2017 Audi A8.
“Automotive advances like autonomous controls and advanced driver assistance systems will have a profound impact on society—from transforming urban spaces to bringing mobility to aging populations. At Samsung, we see it as our responsibility to invest in the technologies that will revolutionize the way we live, work, and connect with one another,” said Young Sohn, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board for Harman, in a press release.
“TTTech has demonstrated a remarkable ability to innovate and build world-class technologies and platforms. This is a seminal moment for Samsung and our Automotive Innovation Fund, and we look forward to working with leading OEMs like Audi and the entire TTTech team to set a new standard for automotive-safety technology,” Young Sohn continued.
According to Georg Kopetz, Member of the Board at TTTech, the company gets a breadth and a depth of technologies as well as an ecosystem of partners to accelerate development for level 2 to level 5 autonomous platforms with Samsung onbard.
“Together we will build products to support new NCAP requirements, solutions for in-vehicle infotainment systems, and new scalable architectures to support fully autonomous vehicles across various industries,” stated Stefan Poledna, Member of the Board at TTTech.
TTTech plans to use Samsung’s investment to accelerate the growth of its safety technology for autonomous driving and operations.
