Production of new Nissan LEAF to begin in US and UK

Nissan Motor plans to start full production of the new Nissan LEAF at Nissan's Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and at its facility in Sunderland, UK, by the end of calendar year 2017.

The two production sites join Nissan’s Oppama Plant in Japan, which is producing the new generation of the electric vehicle.



"We're proud to continue manufacturing the Nissan LEAF at three plants globally," said Fumiaki Matsumoto, executive vice president of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management. "The Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility with its many advanced technologies. Nissan employees in Oppama, Smyrna and Sunderland are excited to continue producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world."



Production of the previous generation of the Nissan LEAF began at Oppama in 2010, and at Smyrna and Sunderland in 2013. Nissan LEAF batteries will continue to be produced in Smyrna, Sunderland and Zama, Japan.