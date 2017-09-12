© Scorpion Automotive

Scorpion Automotive opens new manufacturing plant

On 22nd August, Lancashire-based automotive supplier, Scorpion Automotive, officially opened its new multi-million pound production plant in Chorley, UK.

Located a few hundred yards from the company’s HQ sits the new multi-million pound site housing Scorpion’s new surface mount technology (SMT), printed circuit board (PCB) production line and a recently expanded team of highly skilled production operatives.



The opening ceremony was joined by Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, Chairman of Ways & Means and Chorley MP, Lindsay Hoyle who said;



“Scorpion’s decision to develop a new manufacturing plant here in Chorley is a real boost for our area and it is re-enforces the fact that the North West is open for business. The region – and indeed Chorley – has a proud record on manufacturing.”



“We’re delighted that Lindsay was able to officially open the site and meet with the team here at Scorpion. We’re very proud of the work we do and our work force is world class, as we grow and recruit we want to show our commitment to the local economy and our customers,” said

Mark Downing, Managing Director at the company.