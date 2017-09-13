© pichetw dreamstime.com

Inteva Products opens new site in Mexico

Inteva Products, LLC, an automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, has officially opened its new 300’000-square-foot manufacturing site in Silao, Guanajuato.

This is Inteva’s sixth site in Mexico, expanding the footprint it already has in the country in Matamoros, Juarez and Puebla. The Inteva Guanajuato Operation currently employs 100 men and women, with plans to hire 500 additional workers over the next several months. The facility will manufacture interior systems, and Inteva plans to ultimately expand its capabilities to manage production of all four of its product lines which also include roof systems, closure systems, motors and electronics.



Since it was founded in 2008, Inteva has grown dramatically and tripled its global footprint with new facilities in all regions of the world. Within the last 18 months alone, the company has opened new sites in Rychnov, Czech Republic; Oradea, Romania; Bangalore, India; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; and Zhenjiang, China. And the company and is planning openings of additional sites in Yantai and Tianjin, China within the next several months.