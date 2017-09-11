© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Voltabox receives new major order for trolleybus equipment

paragon AG’s subsidiary Voltabox has received a major order from Kiepe Electric for trolleybus equipment.

The first trolleybus, built by the German engineer Werner von Siemens, was driven in Berlin in 1882. The construction of overhead line infrastructure in city centers began in 1930. Globally, 40’000 vehicles in about 370 cities and 47 countries are currently in operation. The high-performance lithium-ion battery systems can now replace the diesel units that were previously installed to operate in sections without overhead lines, paragon writes in a press release.



Battery-powered trolleybuses are considered the cleanest and most economical form of electromobility in public transport worldwide, with an average capacity of up to 8’000 passengers per hour per direction. The zero-emissions concept combined with the generally positive ecological assessment of lithium-ion batteries makes this technology an important element in the sustainable development of cities and regions.



As part of Kiepe Electric’s motion charging technology, charging occurs while the 18-meterlong battery-powered buses drive under the overhead lines on charging roads.



“We are pleased with this follow-up order from Kiepe Electric, which is based on our prior successful collaboration on a variety of international projects,” said Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon AG.



At the end of June 2017, Voltabox had already delivered about 300 battery systems for trolleybuses. The new battery systems will be produced at Voltabox of Texas’s site in Austin, TX, USA. The first delivery is scheduled for the beginning of 2018.