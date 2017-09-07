© adamos Electronics Production | September 07, 2017
DMG Mori, Dürr, Software AG and Zeiss as well ASMPT found joint venture
Through the joint venture ADAMOS (ADAptive Manufacturing Open Solutions), DMG Mori, Dürr, Software AG and Zeiss as well as ASMPT are establishing a strategic alliance for the future topics of Industrie 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
Germany’s first alliance of industrial and software companies wants to establish ADAMOS as global standard for the industry and attract other machine builders to become partners. ADAMOS is customised to meet the specific needs of machine and plant builders and their customers: The open IIoT platform ADAMOS is non-proprietary and brings together IT technology and industry knowledge.
Christian Thönes, Chief Executive Officer of DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft: “Regarding digitisation the machine and plant building industry has to set its own standards and drive development. This can only work with strong partners. That is why we are offering an open network with ADAMOS together with leading machine building, production and software/IT know-how – from machine builders for machine builders, their suppliers and customers.“
Thomas Spitzenpfeil, Member of the Executive Board (CFO/CIO) of Carl Zeiss AG: “With ADAMOS strong partners are working together equally on pushing digital connectivity. Together we are developing technologies for the factory of the future. Companies that use the IIoT applications from ADAMOS, will be making use of innovative services and thus increase the efficiency, transparency, reliability and availability of their systems significantly.“
Günter Lauber, CEO of the SMT Solutions Segment of ASMPT: “The growing interconnectivity of production means that not only our customers, but also we ourselves have to change our thinking. We create the conditions for this at ASMPT with innovative solutions for various line and factory workflows for electronic manufacturing – whilst complying with the highest IT security standards. Through ADAMOS we are combining this knowledge with leading machine building, production and software know-how.”
Industrie 4.0 and the Internet of Things enable interconnectivity and communication between machines as well as the comprehensive acquisition and use of real-time data. This provides the basis for employing digital services and new business models, and optimizing production with the aid of big data analyses. Customers can identify maintenance requirements at an early stage, for instance, and can plan production or can source spare parts automatically.
The most important drivers of growth, innovation and productivity at present for machine building are Industrie 4.0 and the Internet of Things. The race to gain data sovereignty demands a fast pace of innovation. At the same time, the Internet of Things demands a high level of investment, excellent specialists and the command of new technologies. This is where the cross-sectoral cooperation takes hold and offers the machine building industry many advantages:
ADAMOS GmbH and ADAMOS App Factory launch as of 1 October 2017 with about 200 experts. DMG Mori, Dürr, Software AG and Zeiss as well as ASMPT are equal participants in ADAMOS GmbH registered in Darmstadt. In addition, other machine and plant builders can take advantage of ADAMOS’s range of services as partners.
