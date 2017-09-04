© joegough dreamstime.com

Arkema updates on situation at Crosby plant

Evertiq has previously reported about the expositions at Arkema Inc. site in Crosby, Texas caused by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The company is now providing an update on the status of its chemical plant.

At the company's plant in Crosby, there is clear visual evidence that the chemicals in the trailers are degrading but they have failed to ignite completely. And there is concern that, without ignition, Arkema can’t determine if the hazard has been fully eliminated.



In order to maintain control of the situation, proactive measures to safely cause ignition of the remaining trailers through controlled means are being taken.



"This decision was made by Arkema Inc. in full coordination with unified command. These measures do not pose any additional risk to the community, and both Arkema and members of the unified command believe this is the safest approach. The 1.5 mile evacuation zone is still in place, until further notice," the company writes in an update.