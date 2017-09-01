© Luther & Maelzer

Amphenol Invotec updates its machine park

PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec is continuing to invest in new technology to support its work for the European Space Agency. The company’s latest investment is a new A5 NEO flying probe electrical test machine for its Tamworth facility.

Manufactured by Luther & Maelzer, and due for installation at the end of August, the A5 NEO is equipped with soft touch probes and features eight test heads, a pneumatic tension shuttle for flexible and thin boards, and a test area of 24″ x 18″ (610 mm x 460 mm).



The new equipment will be used extensively in support of the work that Amphenol Invotec undertakes for the European Space Agency (ESA). All products manufactured for ESA will be subject to enhanced high resistance testing which significantly impacts electrical test times, the company says in a press release.



Mark Hasdell, Head of Quality for Amphenol Invotec commented: “We are continuing to grow as a major supply chain partner for ESA. As such, we are seeing the release requirements for electrical tests changing. The A5 Neo represents a significant capacity upgrade for us and its soft touch probes will eliminate test probe damage.”



Amphenol Invotec has worked closely with ESA and partners for several years since gaining supplier approvals for both its rigid products and its sequential flex rigid boards.



Tim Tatton, Amphenol Invotec’s General Manager, added: “This investment is further evidence of our commitment to continuous improvement in order to ensure that we deliver the highest product quality to ESA and, indeed, all of our customers”.