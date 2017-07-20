© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ST Electronics secures contracts worth about EUR 311m in 2Q/2017

ST Engineering's electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics), secured about SGD 490 million (EUR 311 million) worth of contracts in the second quarter (2Q) of 2017.

Contracts were signed for Rail Electronics & Intelligent Transportation, Satellite & Broadband Communications, as well as Advanced Electronics and Information Communications Technologies (ICT) solutions.



Rail Electronics and Intelligent Transportation contracts of about SGD 131 million (EUR 199 million) were clinched from local and overseas customers. These include contracts for communications systems, Automatic Fare Collection and Platform Screen Door Systems for the region, a Passenger Information Display System for Hong Kong’s Shatin to Central Link (SCL) railway line, as well as maintenance services for Intelligent Transport and Fleet Management Systems. These projects will be completed progressively till 2024.



Contracts amounting to SGD 57 million (EUR 36 million) were awarded by government, telecom and enterprise users worldwide for the supply of broadband network, satellite network equipment and earth stations. These projects will be completed progressively over the next three years.