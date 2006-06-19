Qtek brand in Europe to be replaced

High Tech Computer (HTC), the largest maker of cell phones based on the Windows CE Operation System, will replace its Qtek phones with HTC as its brand for the European market.

HTC has been selling its products in Europe under the Qtek brand for a half decade. The move shows HTC's ambition to strengthen its branding position in Europe. HTC's cooperation with telecommunication service providers may become more flexible, sources tell DigiTimes.



HTC recently acquired over a 50% stake in Dopod Holding Corporation. HTC will push the HTC brand in Europe while marketing Dopod in Asia.