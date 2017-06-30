© vladek dreamstime.com

Diebold Nixdorf sell legacy business to Cennox

Diebold Nixdorf has agreed to sell its legacy Diebold business in the United Kingdom to Cennox Group, fulfilling the requirements previously set forth by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The acquisition by Cennox is expected to close June 30. Upon closing, the legacy, independent Wincor Nixdorf U.K. and Ireland business will be completely integrated into the global Diebold Nixdorf operations and brand. This includes the company's retail business, which was not subject to CMA review.



"Our team in the U.K. and Ireland, totaling 900 people strong, looks forward to broadening relationships and providing innovation for our customers -- enabling an 'always on' experience for consumers and shaping the future of connected commerce," said Andy W. Mattes, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "We are very pleased to put this final antitrust requirement of our business combination behind us -- and excited to fully move forward in the U.K. and Ireland as Diebold Nixdorf."



Under the sale agreement, all staff from the legacy Diebold operation serving U.K. customers, totaling 67 employees, will become part of Cennox. Financial terms were not disclosed.