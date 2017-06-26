© bombardier

Bombardier trains operate on Île-de-France

Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 83 Regio 2N train sets from the French National Railway Corporation SNCF, on behalf of the Paris public transport authority STIF.

This call off is valued at approximately EUR 867 million and includes price escalations based on best faith assessment of assumptions. These new trains, entirely financed by the STIF (Syndicat des Transports d’Ile-de-France), are planned to enter service at the end of 2019 on Line N leaving from Paris Montparnasse Station as well as on portions of the RER D line.



“Based on our successful Bombardier Omneo double deck platform, each Regio 2N offers space for 1,000 passengers, translating into more comfort and seating capacity for the busy commuter lines in the Île-de-France Region. It also represents a great benefit to Crespin site, the Hauts-de-France Region and the French rail industry”, stated Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transport France.



To date, ten French regions have ordered a total of 341 Omneo/Regio 2N trains under a contract signed in 2010 with SNCF (Société nationale des chemins de fer français) on behalf of the regions for a maximum of 860 trains. Orders per region are as follows: 40 Omneo Premium intercity trains for Normandy and 301 Regio 2N for Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (40), Brittany (26), Centre-Val de Loire (14), Hauts-de-France (25), Île-de-France (125), Nouvelle Aquitaine (24), Occitanie (18), Pays-de-la-Loire (13), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (16).