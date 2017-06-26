© peter gudella dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 26, 2017
Takata sold to Key Safety Systems
A long saga has come to an end it seems. In the beginning was a successful airbag manufacturer. Several safety recalls later and the Japanese manufacturer is being sold off.
Key Safety Systems, headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, USA, agreed in principle to sponsor a restructuring plan for the sale of substantially all of Takata’s global assets and operations to KSS for an aggregate purchase price of approximately JPY 175 billion (USD 1.588 billion), subject to certain adjustments at closing.
Under the agreement, KSS will acquire substantially all of Takata’s assets, except for certain assets and operations that relate to the company’s manufacturing and sale of phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) airbag inflators. It is expected that Takata’s PSAN-related operations will be run by a reorganized Takata following the transaction closing and eventually will be wound down. Takata expects to continue to meet demand for airbag inflator replacements without interruption.
Jason Luo, President & CEO of KSS, said: “Takata has deep management talent, a dedicated work force and a long history of exceptional customer service. Although Takata has been impacted by the global airbag recall, the underlying strength of its skilled employee base, geographic reach, and exceptional steering wheels, seat belts and other safety products has not diminished. We look forward to finalizing definitive agreements with Takata in the coming weeks, completing the transaction and serving both our new and long-standing customers while investing in the next phase of growth for the new KSS.”
Shigehisa Takada, Chairman & CEO of Takata, said: “KSS is the ideal sponsor as we address the costs related to airbag inflator recalls, and an optimal partner to the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees. The combined business would be well positioned for long-term success in the global automotive industry. Throughout this process, our top priorities have been providing a steady supply of products to our valued customers, including replacement parts for recalls, and a stable home for our exceptional employees. This agreement would allow that to continue.”
KSS plans to retain substantially all of Takata’s employees across the world on comparable employment terms as currently provided.
KSS does not intend to shut down any of Takata’s manufacturing facilities there. Furthermore, KSS intends to establish an Asia regional headquarters in Tokyo, which should create new jobs in Japan, and plans to retain Takata's existing non-PSAN supplier contracts to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain.
KSS also intends to invest in many of Takata’s other worldwide manufacturing facilities and technology and R&D centers.
KSS has substantially completed its due diligence, and Takata and KSS are working toward finalizing a definitive agreement in the coming weeks, with an expected transaction close in the first quarter of 2018.
