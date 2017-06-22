© ic insights Analysis | June 22, 2017
Cellphone IC sales top total PC in 2017
Higher memory prices accelerate sales growth in both cellphones and personal computing systems but cellular handsets will become the largest application for ICs this year.
The ongoing slump in shipments of standard personal computers along with the drop-off in tablets are setting the stage for cellphone IC sales to finally surpass integrated circuit revenues in total personal computing systems this year, writes market researcher IC Insights.
IC sales for cellular phone handsets are projected to grow 16 percent in 2017 to USD 84.4 billion, while the integrated circuit market for personal computing systems (desktop and notebook PCs, tablets, and thin-client Internet-centric units) is now forecast to increase 9 percent to USD 80.1 billion this year.
IC sales for both cellphones and total personal computing systems are strengthening significantly in 2017 primarily because of strong increases in the amount of money being spent on memory, with the average selling price (ASP) of DRAM expected to climb 53 percent and NAND flash ASP forecast to rise 28 percent this year. In 2016, IC sales for cellphone handsets grew 2 percent after rising 1 percent in 2015, while dollar volume for integrated circuits used in personal computing systems increased just 1 percent last year after falling 6 percent in 2015.
Cellphone IC sales are also getting a lift from a projected 5 percent increase in shipments of smartphones, which are being packed with more low-power DRAM and nonvolatile flash storage, while growth in personal computing is expected to be held back by 3 percent declines in both standard personal computer and tablet unit volumes in 2017.
Shrinking shipments of desktop and notebook computers enabled cellphone IC sales to surpass integrated circuit revenues for standard PCs in 2013. During 2015 and 2016, cellphone IC sales came close to catching up with integrated circuit sales for total personal computing systems. In 2017, cellular phone handsets are now forecast to take over as the largest end-use systems category for IC sales.
The gap between IC sales for cellphones and total personal computing systems is projected to widen by the end of this decade. Cellphone integrated circuit sales are expected to increase by a compound annual growth average (CAGR) of 5.3 percent in the 2015-2020 forecast period to USD 92.1 billion versus personal computing IC revenues rising by CAGR of just 2.9 percent to USD 83.8 billion in 2020, says the update of IC Insights.
The forecast shows IC sales for standard PCs climbing 11.2 percent in 2017 to USD 67.5 billion after increasing about 4 perecent in 2016 to USD 60.7 billion. Tablet IC sales are now expected to drop 2 percent to USD 11.8 billion in 2017 after falling 11 percent in 2016 to USD 12.1 billion. IC sales for thin-client and Internet/cloud computing centric systems—such as laptops based on Google’s Chromebook platform design—are projected to rise 15 percent in 2017 to a USD 838 million after surging 21 percent in 2016 to USD 728 million.
Between 2015 and 2020, IC sales for standard PCs are expected to grow by a CAGR of 4.1 percent to USD 71.6 billion in the final year of the updated outlook, while table integrated circuit revenues are projected to fall by -3.9 percent annual rate in the period to about USD 11.0 billion and ICs in Internet/cloud computing are forecast to rise by CAGR of 13.8 percent to more than USD 1.1 billion.
IC sales for cellular phone handsets are projected to grow 16 percent in 2017 to USD 84.4 billion, while the integrated circuit market for personal computing systems (desktop and notebook PCs, tablets, and thin-client Internet-centric units) is now forecast to increase 9 percent to USD 80.1 billion this year.
IC sales for both cellphones and total personal computing systems are strengthening significantly in 2017 primarily because of strong increases in the amount of money being spent on memory, with the average selling price (ASP) of DRAM expected to climb 53 percent and NAND flash ASP forecast to rise 28 percent this year. In 2016, IC sales for cellphone handsets grew 2 percent after rising 1 percent in 2015, while dollar volume for integrated circuits used in personal computing systems increased just 1 percent last year after falling 6 percent in 2015.
Cellphone IC sales are also getting a lift from a projected 5 percent increase in shipments of smartphones, which are being packed with more low-power DRAM and nonvolatile flash storage, while growth in personal computing is expected to be held back by 3 percent declines in both standard personal computer and tablet unit volumes in 2017.
Shrinking shipments of desktop and notebook computers enabled cellphone IC sales to surpass integrated circuit revenues for standard PCs in 2013. During 2015 and 2016, cellphone IC sales came close to catching up with integrated circuit sales for total personal computing systems. In 2017, cellular phone handsets are now forecast to take over as the largest end-use systems category for IC sales.
The gap between IC sales for cellphones and total personal computing systems is projected to widen by the end of this decade. Cellphone integrated circuit sales are expected to increase by a compound annual growth average (CAGR) of 5.3 percent in the 2015-2020 forecast period to USD 92.1 billion versus personal computing IC revenues rising by CAGR of just 2.9 percent to USD 83.8 billion in 2020, says the update of IC Insights.
The forecast shows IC sales for standard PCs climbing 11.2 percent in 2017 to USD 67.5 billion after increasing about 4 perecent in 2016 to USD 60.7 billion. Tablet IC sales are now expected to drop 2 percent to USD 11.8 billion in 2017 after falling 11 percent in 2016 to USD 12.1 billion. IC sales for thin-client and Internet/cloud computing centric systems—such as laptops based on Google’s Chromebook platform design—are projected to rise 15 percent in 2017 to a USD 838 million after surging 21 percent in 2016 to USD 728 million.
Between 2015 and 2020, IC sales for standard PCs are expected to grow by a CAGR of 4.1 percent to USD 71.6 billion in the final year of the updated outlook, while table integrated circuit revenues are projected to fall by -3.9 percent annual rate in the period to about USD 11.0 billion and ICs in Internet/cloud computing are forecast to rise by CAGR of 13.8 percent to more than USD 1.1 billion.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments