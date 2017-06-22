© apple (illustration purpose only)

Foxconn looks at Wisconsin?

Foxconn may consider building a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. However, Michigan seems to be a hopeful contender too.

"It would be great for Wisconsin for a lot of reasons", Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, is cited in an AP article. "I am assuming Foxconn was attracted by the fact there's already a skilled workforce here and there's a foundation to produce more such workers through the tech colleges and the other parts of the education system", he continued.



Michigan's state Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof wants to "put our best foot forward so that we don't lose all of it or part of it to a neighboring state".



Terry Gou had announced earlier this year that the EMS-giant was considering investing in a US-based manufacturing facility for display panels; and investment of USD 7 billion to be exact. The decision on the 'where' would depend on the willingness of states to provide incentives. At the time, Gou also mentioned Pennsylvania for a location.