Analysis | June 21, 2017
Electric mobility picking up plenty of speed
Electric mobility is picking up plenty of speed. New registrations of electric passenger cars in Germany soared last month, adding 178 percent to reach 3'846 vehicles.
This puts the growth rate fourteen times higher than that for the overall passenger car market, which increased by 13 percent in May.
Both plug-in hybrids (+193 percent) and purely battery-powered cars (+159 percent) contributed to the keen growth. Electric cars also showed an impressive year-to-date increase: a total of 17'763 units were newly registered up to the end of May, which is more than twice the number of electric cars in the same period last year.
The proportion of electric vehicles among all new passenger car registrations has thus doubled – to 1.2 percent – during the first five months of this year. One important force driving this huge dynamic is the environmental bonus: over 20,000 applications had already been submitted by the end of May. In addition, this incentive has resulted in private households registering more electric passenger cars. They now account for 29 percent of new registrations (17 percent last year), which is only just below the figure for company cars (31 percent). Motor vehicle traders account for only 24 percent (28 percent last year).
Matthias Wissmann, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), stressed: “The high growth rates in electric cars indicate that customers like the new models. Demand for e-cars is obviously rising as their range extends. The owner structure on the electric passenger car market is normalizing and moving closer and closer to that on the passenger car market as a whole. The disproportionately large growth in private customers is especially welcome. This fits in with the fact that around half of the new registrations of electric vehicles are in the compact class or small cars. The top ten include six German models. With a market share of 60 percent, the German group brands are generating good results.”
