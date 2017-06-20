© Rheinmetall Electronics Production | June 20, 2017
Rheinmetall Electronics with stronger focus on civil high-tech markets
Effective 16 June 2017, Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH began trading under the name Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH.
The reason for this is the company’s growing success in markets outside of the defence sector. At the same time, the change reflects the increasingly blurry distinction between civil and military electronic applications. Nevertheless, Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH will continue to be an active development partner and system supplier, serving the German Bundeswehr and the armed forces of friendly nations around the globe.
Explaining the change, Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH management issued the following statement:“The name change in no way indicates a turning away from defence technology; far more, it expresses the expansion of our business operations. Our international growth strategy aims at positioning the company more strongly in civil sector markets, and to tap into new fields of business in addition to our traditional defence activities. Ultimately, the name change is a logical consequence of our already-established strategy of being open to new opportunities.”
An example of the company’s recent success in civilian markets is a major order from Mexico booked at the start of 2016, when the Simulation and Training unit of Rheinmetall Electronics won a contract from PEMEX, Mexico’s state-owned oil and gas group, to build and operate a modern training centre for initial and continuing training of its offshore oil platform personnel. The order is worth around EUR 250 million. Following a three-year construction and installation phase, Rheinmetall will operate the centre in Mexico for a period of twelve years. Other civilian fields in which Rheinmetall Electronics is already active include nautical training of bridge and engine room personnel.
