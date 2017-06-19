© RUAG Electronics Production | June 19, 2017
RUAG gets EUR 3 million telecom satellites contract
RUAG Space has won an initial contract worth SEK 30 million (EUR 3.08 million) to develop the central structure for the next generation of European telecommunication satellites.
At the same time, the company has signed a five-year contract for future serial deliveries to Thales Alenia Space.
Neosat is part of the European Space Agency’s ARTES programme, the purpose of which is to develop the next generation of commercial satellite platforms. These will enable the European space industry to deliver satellites between three and six tonnes in mass. The aim is to meet at least half the global market demand for telecom satellites between 2018 and 2030.
An important objective is to reduce the cost for a satellite in orbit by 30 percent compared to today’s products. The focus here is on electrical propulsion, reduced time for assembly, integration and testing thanks to modular design, and compatibility with the Ariane, Proton and Falcon launcher families.
France’s Thales Alenia Space (TAS) has commissioned RUAG Space to develop and manufacture the central structure – the satellite’s “backbone” – for what TAS sees as its best-seller for the future. The design and production is happening at RUAG’s site in Linköping, Sweden.
“This contract gives us the opportunity to develop the next generation of satellite structures using new materials and new processes. The fact that we have also signed a five-year contract for the production of serial units puts the total value of the deal far in excess of the initial contracted amount,” says Jörgen Remmelg, Business Director at RUAG Space Linköping.
Neosat is part of the European Space Agency’s ARTES programme, the purpose of which is to develop the next generation of commercial satellite platforms. These will enable the European space industry to deliver satellites between three and six tonnes in mass. The aim is to meet at least half the global market demand for telecom satellites between 2018 and 2030.
An important objective is to reduce the cost for a satellite in orbit by 30 percent compared to today’s products. The focus here is on electrical propulsion, reduced time for assembly, integration and testing thanks to modular design, and compatibility with the Ariane, Proton and Falcon launcher families.
France’s Thales Alenia Space (TAS) has commissioned RUAG Space to develop and manufacture the central structure – the satellite’s “backbone” – for what TAS sees as its best-seller for the future. The design and production is happening at RUAG’s site in Linköping, Sweden.
“This contract gives us the opportunity to develop the next generation of satellite structures using new materials and new processes. The fact that we have also signed a five-year contract for the production of serial units puts the total value of the deal far in excess of the initial contracted amount,” says Jörgen Remmelg, Business Director at RUAG Space Linköping.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments