Incoming orders April 2017 – Eurozone defies the crises

Incoming orders in mechanical engineering for German companies in April fell short of the previous year’s level by 3 percent in real terms, while domestic orders dropped by 15 percent.

“The decline is not a sign of an economic slump but is largely attributable to a base effect,” explains VDMA Chief Economist Dr. Ralph Wiechers. “Thanks to several business deals involving large industrial plants, April 2016 was the strongest month of last year,” he adds.



Concerning orders from abroad, the April results painted a differentiated picture. While demand from non-euro countries saw growth of 1 percent, orders from EU partner countries increased significantly by 14 percent. “This confirms our hopes that the eurozone will prove to be one of the drivers of growth for mechanical engineering this year,” says Wiechers.



In the three-month comparison (February to April), orders declined by 1 percent in real terms compared to the previous year. Domestic orders decreased by 2 percent, while orders from abroad dropped by 1 percent. The 13 percent increase in incoming orders from the eurozone also factored in positively here.