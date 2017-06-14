© phoenix_building

Phoenix Contact acquires Switzerland-based NSE

The Phoenix Contact Group has acquired NSE AG, headquartered in Wohlen (Switzerland) and is expanding its expertise in the energy sector.

Following the acquisition of Mauell Netzleittetechnik from Velbert - which now operated in the market as Phoenix Contact Energy Automation -, Phoenix Contact has now acquired NSE. NSE is a developer and manufacturer of protective relays and control units for medium and high voltage applications. Extensive research is the base for patented technology and high-performance proprietary algorithms, a press release states.



Since its establishment in 1999, the company has become a specialist in secondary protection technology, employs 18 staff and has its main customer base in the DACH region.



Ulrich Leidecker, CEO of the Business Area Industry Management and Automation (IMA) at Phoenix Contact: "This strategic acquisition and the combination of the core competencies of NSE and those of Phoenix Contact Energy Automation will strengthen and expand Phoenix Contact's position in the energy supply market segment."