© fbdi Analysis | June 07, 2017
Component distribution off to a positive start
The German component distribution market (according to FBDi e.V.) grew 6.3 percent in the first quarter, while orders soared 20 percent.
Component distributors in Germany enjoyed a highly successful start of the new financial year. After a rather mediocre 2016, sales by companies registered with the Fachverband Bauelemente Distribution (FBDi e.V.) in Germany grew 6.3 percent to reach EUR 907 million during the first quarter - a record result. The prospects for the upcoming quarters are even more promising, as orders have jumped 20 percent to over EUR 1 billion. The book-to-bill rate was 1.11.
The top performer among the product segments is electromechanics, which grew by almost 13 percent to EUR 91 million, followed by passive components, which rose 7.5 percent to reach EUR 122 million. Semiconductors climbed to EUR 635 million (+5.9%). Power supplies also recorded double-digit growth of 12.2 percent to reach EUR 25 million. Displays and sensors performed rather less well, with both items recording falls in the double-digit range. The breakdown of component types remained largely unchanged with semiconductors accounting for 70 percent, passive 13 percent, electromechanics 10 percent, power supplies 3 percent, and the remainder spread across other components and assemblies.
FBDi Chairman of the Board Georg Steinberger remarked: "This is a strong start that is set to improve further thanks to the excellent order situation. The overall position of the German high-tech industry is even better since its electronics manufacturing activities are focused to a large extent in lower-cost regions of Eastern Europe. Perceived growth among customers in the first quarter is leaning more toward double-digits.”
Naturally, there are ongoing risks, Steinberger added: "We suspect that increasing delivery times in the semiconductor industry and the generally high workload at factories is leading to duplicate bookings. The year 2017 will also continue to be dominated by price increases by the manufacturers. The fact that more and more semiconductor components are single-source products is significantly restricting customer choice and therefore the potential for negotiation. Many manufacturers are also constricting their sales channels or attempting to supply typical distribution customers themselves – a move that will not necessarily lead to a more customer-friendly service."
In addition, policies and their product-relevant decisions and directives are likely to cause rather more substantial difficulties in 2017. Steinberger adds: "As if the administrative burden posed by RoHS, WEEE or conflict minerals were not already significant enough, the FBDi believes that the amendment to the Chemicals Regulation by the EU Commission and ECHA (European Chemicals Agency) will result in a complete disaster and will impose a duty of disclosure on the entire electronics industry, that merely represents the collateral damage of the Chemicals Regulation. Simply put - it is impossible to trace and administer information across hundreds of substances and millions of different products, extending all the way down to the materials chips and capacitors are made of. Even installing a chemical laboratory in every logistics centre would not solve the problem."
The top performer among the product segments is electromechanics, which grew by almost 13 percent to EUR 91 million, followed by passive components, which rose 7.5 percent to reach EUR 122 million. Semiconductors climbed to EUR 635 million (+5.9%). Power supplies also recorded double-digit growth of 12.2 percent to reach EUR 25 million. Displays and sensors performed rather less well, with both items recording falls in the double-digit range. The breakdown of component types remained largely unchanged with semiconductors accounting for 70 percent, passive 13 percent, electromechanics 10 percent, power supplies 3 percent, and the remainder spread across other components and assemblies.
FBDi Chairman of the Board Georg Steinberger remarked: "This is a strong start that is set to improve further thanks to the excellent order situation. The overall position of the German high-tech industry is even better since its electronics manufacturing activities are focused to a large extent in lower-cost regions of Eastern Europe. Perceived growth among customers in the first quarter is leaning more toward double-digits.”
Naturally, there are ongoing risks, Steinberger added: "We suspect that increasing delivery times in the semiconductor industry and the generally high workload at factories is leading to duplicate bookings. The year 2017 will also continue to be dominated by price increases by the manufacturers. The fact that more and more semiconductor components are single-source products is significantly restricting customer choice and therefore the potential for negotiation. Many manufacturers are also constricting their sales channels or attempting to supply typical distribution customers themselves – a move that will not necessarily lead to a more customer-friendly service."
In addition, policies and their product-relevant decisions and directives are likely to cause rather more substantial difficulties in 2017. Steinberger adds: "As if the administrative burden posed by RoHS, WEEE or conflict minerals were not already significant enough, the FBDi believes that the amendment to the Chemicals Regulation by the EU Commission and ECHA (European Chemicals Agency) will result in a complete disaster and will impose a duty of disclosure on the entire electronics industry, that merely represents the collateral damage of the Chemicals Regulation. Simply put - it is impossible to trace and administer information across hundreds of substances and millions of different products, extending all the way down to the materials chips and capacitors are made of. Even installing a chemical laboratory in every logistics centre would not solve the problem."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments