Clavister receives order from Nokia

Clavister has received an order for its virtual security solution as part of a larger Nokia network roll-out for an operator in the Latin-America region.

The new order specifices more functions and higher capacity compared to previously announced orders, with a higher initial order value as a result. The order consists of software licenses and support services for the operator's initial requirements. In addition, capacity upgrade orders following network expansion are expected going forward.



Johan Öhman, CEO at Clavister comments: "This is truly a clear sign that cloud solutions are starting to take off within the telecom market and that our strategic cooperation with Nokia is beginning to generate a true return. We are clearly still very early in this process, but the fact that this order is for another geographical region than previous orders, indicates a global trend which is very promising for the future."