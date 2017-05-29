© ABB

ABB with new Canadian headquarter

ABB inaugurated its new Canadian headquarters and Customer Innovation Center, which will serve 700 employees who were previously spread across six locations in Greater Montreal.

“The new headquarters reaffirms ABB’s commitment to Canada as a growth market and an important customer base,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “It strengthens our capacity to provide our leading offering to our customers and support them with the digital transformation of their operations. We are in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and this site has been designed to enable our workforce to unlock value for Canadian enterprises.”



Additionally, ABB was named the Key Technical Supplier for Nemaska Lithium’s new mine and processing plant. ABB will provide overall project management, design and engineering for the complete electrification and automation of the production sites. ABB will also provide an integrated substation for an important data center operated by Hypertec in Quebec.