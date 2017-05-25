© InnoLas Solutions

InnoLas Solutions gets multiple machine order from Asia

InnoLas Solutions GmbH, a German supplier of laser equipment for micro material processing, received another multiple machine order from an Asian customer for its new ILS-TTnx high throughput laser machine platform.

“We are very pleased to see the launch of our latest product running successfully” said Markus Nicht, CEO of InnoLas Solutions. “We have seen the laser machines becoming more and more a bottleneck in the PV industry because of their limitation in throughput below 4000 wafers per hour. In accordance with the ITRPV roadmap we developed our ILS-TTnx high throughput laser platform, which closes the gap from 4000 to 6000 wafers per hour and matches the requirement of state of the art solar cell lines. The recent order entries for the ILS-TTnx show, that the product comes exactly at the right time and fulfills the current demand of the market.”



The ILS-TTnx was designed for the Laser Contact Opening (LCO) process for PERC, as well as the Laser Doped Selective Emitter (LDSE) and the laser opening for direct plating on Silicon (PoSi) process for advanced p-type solar cells.