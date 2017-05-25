© solar semi

Solar-semi equipment delivered to Femsto-ST

Solar-semi GmbH, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing and a subsidiary of Obducat, has received an order from Femsto-ST based in Besancon (France).

The company will supply a QSW 300 SM system to be used for Piranha-, Solvent- and High-Pressure cleaning. The order value amounts to approx. EUR 211'000.



The QSW 300 SM system will be installed in the cleanroom facilities of the Microfabrication Technology Center in Besancon. Femsto-ST is a European research laboratory that conducts research and development in a broad field of applications like Acoustics, Applied Mechanics, Automation Control, Computer Science, Energy, Micro & Nanotechnologies, Optics & Photonics, Time & Frequency.



The QSW 300 SM system is planned to be delivered in September 2017.