© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Nordson EFD opens sales office in Poland

Nordson EFD has opened a new sales office in Poland to provide factory-direct sales and technical support in the region.

“Poland is a huge country with so much production in various sectors, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and furniture,” said Andrei Stapinoiu, Managing Director of Nordson EFD Europe. “We are very happy to announce the opening of the new Warsaw office to better serve our customers in Poland and Central Europe.”