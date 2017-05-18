© continental

Continental starts series production for Mazda

Continental has for the first time integrated its combiner head-up display (HUD) in models manufactured by the Japanese car maker Mazda.

“When developing our product innovations, we are particularly careful to ensure that as many drivers as possible benefit from them. The combiner head-up display is one such success story because, depending on the application, it takes up just a little more than half the space required for a conventional windscreen HUD, which makes it ideal for smaller or sportier cars like the Mazda 2 and CX-3. We are proud that the ergonomic benefits of our technology are now finding their way into these models,” says Dr. Frank Rabe, head of the Instrumentation & Driver HMI business unit at Continental.