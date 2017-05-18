© manz Electronics Production | May 18, 2017
Manz gets display order
Manz was awarded the contract for an order in the display segment after receiving the major order in the CIGS thin-film solar business at the beginning of the year.
The contract has a volume of just under 20 million euros.
The dynamic development of the Electronics business unit during the first months of the current financial year continued seamlessly in the second quarter of 2017 with the recent equipment order for the production of large-format displays on generation 8.6 substrates (225 x 261 cm).
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, comments: "With the order received from a key customer we once again demonstrate our leading position in wet chemical processes for the production of displays and touch panels on substrate sizes from the smart phone up to a format of 337x294cm (Gen 10.5). Meanwhile, more than 3,000 pieces of Manz equipment are being used in the region. This underscores our recognized high level of innovation, which has allowed us to benefit immediately from the dynamic development in China." With its development and production facilities in Taiwan and China and the close cooperation with its customers, Manz recognizes new trends in the industry at an early stage and is able to compete with local companies through German quality standards at locally competitive prices.
"The recent successes show that we are on the right track with our diversification, which is a key component of our strategy that focuses on three business units. In addition to the Solar business unit, in which we were able to acquire large orders totaling 263 million euros for two CIGS production lines in January, the Electronics business unit and the Contract Manufacturing segment continue to enjoy positive growth."
