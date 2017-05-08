© Schweizer PCB | May 08, 2017
Successful First Quarter 2017 for Schweizer
In the first quarter 2017, Schweizer Electronic reported a year-on-year turnover increase of 14.9 percent to EUR 32.4 million (2016: EUR 28.2 million).
The group’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) jumped by 59 percent to EUR 3.5 million compared to EUR 2.2 million in Q1/2016. An improved gross margin of last year’s complex product startups and the high turnover contributed substantially to the EBITDA margin of 10.7 percent (2016: 7.8 percent). The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) increased to EUR 1.5 million (2016: EUR 0.5 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.5 percent (2016: 1.8 percent).
Turnover increases could be realised with all customer groups, but the automotive customers continue to represent the biggest part. Sales with these customers increased by 11 percent to EUR 23.1 million (2016: EUR 20.8 million). Turnover development with customers from the field of industrial electronics was also good, with sales increasing by 26.9 percent to EUR 6.7 million (2016: EUR 5.3 million).
With a view to the regional allocation, Germany showed a slightly underproportionate turnover increase of 12.5 percent to EUR 19.0 million. Consequently, the export ratio increased to 41.4 percent. Exports went in particular to the European countries, but America and Asia Pacific also came up with above-average growth rates. The turnover share of Schweizer’s high technology products increased again in the first quarter, accounting for 57 percent of total turnover (2016: 54 percent). Incoming orders rose by 8.2 percent to EUR 31.7 million (2016: EUR 29.3 million), the order book amounted to EUR 157.5 million at the end of the first quarter 2017 (2016: EUR 150.0 million).
Outlook
“The first quarter exceeded our expectations concerning turnover and operative results. Based on our order book we continue to strive for a 2 to 4 percent turnover growth this year compared to 2016, which corresponds to a turnover of about EUR 120 million. Considering the successful first quarter we currently expect our EBITDA to be on the upper end of the forecasted 8 to 9 percent EBITDA range”, says Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG. “However, one cannot rule out the possibility that the current development of copper prices and the international shortages and price increases for copper foils and laminates might burden the turnover and the results. We are pleased to say that we do not face any shortages at the moment”.
Turnover increases could be realised with all customer groups, but the automotive customers continue to represent the biggest part. Sales with these customers increased by 11 percent to EUR 23.1 million (2016: EUR 20.8 million). Turnover development with customers from the field of industrial electronics was also good, with sales increasing by 26.9 percent to EUR 6.7 million (2016: EUR 5.3 million).
With a view to the regional allocation, Germany showed a slightly underproportionate turnover increase of 12.5 percent to EUR 19.0 million. Consequently, the export ratio increased to 41.4 percent. Exports went in particular to the European countries, but America and Asia Pacific also came up with above-average growth rates. The turnover share of Schweizer’s high technology products increased again in the first quarter, accounting for 57 percent of total turnover (2016: 54 percent). Incoming orders rose by 8.2 percent to EUR 31.7 million (2016: EUR 29.3 million), the order book amounted to EUR 157.5 million at the end of the first quarter 2017 (2016: EUR 150.0 million).
Outlook
“The first quarter exceeded our expectations concerning turnover and operative results. Based on our order book we continue to strive for a 2 to 4 percent turnover growth this year compared to 2016, which corresponds to a turnover of about EUR 120 million. Considering the successful first quarter we currently expect our EBITDA to be on the upper end of the forecasted 8 to 9 percent EBITDA range”, says Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG. “However, one cannot rule out the possibility that the current development of copper prices and the international shortages and price increases for copper foils and laminates might burden the turnover and the results. We are pleased to say that we do not face any shortages at the moment”.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments