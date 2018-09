How I made my own iPhone – in China!

If you ever wondered what you could possibly do in your spare time; how about building your own iPhone. It is not as silly as it sounds. Neither as impossible as one might think.

Scott(y) Allen built a like-new (but really refurbished) iPhone 6S 16GB entirely from parts he bought in the public cell phone parts markets of Huaqiangbei. And it works!But my question is rather, how would you come up with this particular idea to start with? It goes as usual it seems: "Someone mentioned they wondered if you could build a working smartphone from parts in the markets, I jumped at the chance to really dive in and understand how everything works. Well, I sat on it for nine months, and then I dove in."So. Ifhave nothing better to do for some 20+ minutes, click on the video above and see how it is all done.-----More about Scott you can find at Strange Parts