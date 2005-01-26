Electronics Production | January 26, 2005
TI delivers Single-Chip solution for Nokia
Nokia will incorporate a single chip solution based on Texas Instrument's Digital RF Processor (DRP) technology to its future mobile phones. The cooperation will allow Nokia to offer more cost-effective advanced handsets, especially in high-volume entry markets.
This announcement fulfills a commitment TI made in 2002 when the company announced its intention to integrate the bulk of handset electronics on a single chip, including digital baseband, SRAM, logic, RF, power management and analog functions, and to sample the first product in 2004. The first version of the single-chip solution, which sampled in December 2004 and was developed through TI's advanced 90nm CMOS manufacturing technology, targets the mass-market voice-centric marketplace.
By adopting TI's DRP-based single-chip technology for its future mobile phones, Nokia intends to increase its proven innovation and leadership position in the marketplace. Cost, size, power and performance optimizations are crucial, especially for high-volume entry-level mobile phones. The combination of Nokia's world-leading expertise in mobile devices with TI's DRP based single-chip technology will take this optimization to a higher level. As a first step, Nokia phones based on the single-chip solution will target the entry-level mobile phone market, particularly in high-growth regions such as India and China.
Based on TI's iDRP technology, the single-chip solution reinforces the company's clear edge in integration, furthering TI's and its customers' competitive positions. This pioneering approach to wireless chip design applies digital technology to simplify radio frequency processing, which significantly reduces board space, extends battery life, and makes for a more cost-effective, powerful, versatile mobile phone. The world's first GSM cellular phone call using TI's DRP technology was made last February in TI's labs, proving the technology.
By adopting TI's DRP-based single-chip technology for its future mobile phones, Nokia intends to increase its proven innovation and leadership position in the marketplace. Cost, size, power and performance optimizations are crucial, especially for high-volume entry-level mobile phones. The combination of Nokia's world-leading expertise in mobile devices with TI's DRP based single-chip technology will take this optimization to a higher level. As a first step, Nokia phones based on the single-chip solution will target the entry-level mobile phone market, particularly in high-growth regions such as India and China.
Based on TI's iDRP technology, the single-chip solution reinforces the company's clear edge in integration, furthering TI's and its customers' competitive positions. This pioneering approach to wireless chip design applies digital technology to simplify radio frequency processing, which significantly reduces board space, extends battery life, and makes for a more cost-effective, powerful, versatile mobile phone. The world's first GSM cellular phone call using TI's DRP technology was made last February in TI's labs, proving the technology.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments