TI delivers Single-Chip solution for Nokia

Nokia will incorporate a single chip solution based on Texas Instrument's Digital RF Processor (DRP) technology to its future mobile phones. The cooperation will allow Nokia to offer more cost-effective advanced handsets, especially in high-volume entry markets.

This announcement fulfills a commitment TI made in 2002 when the company announced its intention to integrate the bulk of handset electronics on a single chip, including digital baseband, SRAM, logic, RF, power management and analog functions, and to sample the first product in 2004. The first version of the single-chip solution, which sampled in December 2004 and was developed through TI's advanced 90nm CMOS manufacturing technology, targets the mass-market voice-centric marketplace.



By adopting TI's DRP-based single-chip technology for its future mobile phones, Nokia intends to increase its proven innovation and leadership position in the marketplace. Cost, size, power and performance optimizations are crucial, especially for high-volume entry-level mobile phones. The combination of Nokia's world-leading expertise in mobile devices with TI's DRP based single-chip technology will take this optimization to a higher level. As a first step, Nokia phones based on the single-chip solution will target the entry-level mobile phone market, particularly in high-growth regions such as India and China.



Based on TI's iDRP technology, the single-chip solution reinforces the company's clear edge in integration, furthering TI's and its customers' competitive positions. This pioneering approach to wireless chip design applies digital technology to simplify radio frequency processing, which significantly reduces board space, extends battery life, and makes for a more cost-effective, powerful, versatile mobile phone. The world's first GSM cellular phone call using TI's DRP technology was made last February in TI's labs, proving the technology.