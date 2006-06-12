Europlacer adds SAKI as a UK partner

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of comprehensive SMT screen printing and placement systems, announces that it has added SAKI vision inspection to its small portfolio of distributed products for the UK market.

The company has made the strategic move into distribution in order to increase its penetration of the UK market for its new partners as well as for its own group products, Europlacer and Speedprint. Blakell Europlacer Ltd. is recognised as one of the longest standing and most well respected suppliers in the UK market and will build on this with a select band of compatible capital equipment products.



“We are very excited to make this strategic change in the UK and to expand our presence here. As a UK manufacturer with more than 40 years of history (more than 30 in the electronics industry), we are delighted to bring an increased range of excellent products to the market,” said Derek Gaston, Group Managing Director, Blakell Europlacer Ltd.



SAKI is Europlacer's second confirmed partner, and Europlacer will be selling its AOI product range throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. Europlacer believes this is a market-leading product and that the relationship between the companies will maximise SAKI's penetration in the United Kingdom.