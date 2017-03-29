© set electronics

s.e.t. Electronics invests in Poland

German EMS-provider s.e.t. Electronics AG has invested in a new AOI system for its Polish subsidiary SEP Sp. z o.o. in Lubsko.

s.e.t. Electronics AG already invested in an AOI system from modus high-tech electronics GmbH in 2016, which was also installed at the Polish production facility.



In addition, ongoing projects for the automation and optimisation of the process flows are are also part of the investment. "This symbolises a further milestone in the continuous and future-oriented development of s.e.t. Electronics AG and the Polish subsidiary SEP Sp. z.o.o", a press release states.