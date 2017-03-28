© continental

From Diesel to Hybrid: Continental controls Mercedes E-class

Whether it's a gasoline vehicle, diesel vehicle, or a plug-in hybrid: in all models of the new Mercedes E-Class, the central powertrain controller (CPC) from Continental acts as a gateway in taking on the role of the drive's electronic control center.

“The central powertrain controller is the first control unit based on our newly developed EMS3 platform. It has been custom-made to meet the future requirements of electrified and interconnected powertrains. We are glad that Mercedes was so impressed with this new technology that they incorporated it into the new E-Class. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for this show of trust and the good cooperation,” says Wolfgang Breuer, Head of the Engine Systems Business Unit at the Continental Powertrain Division.