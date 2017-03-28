© bombardier

Kuala Lumpur connects further with Bombardier trains

Bombardier Transportation and its local partner Hartasuma will deliver an additional 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in Malaysia.

The order from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad is valued at approximately MYR 1.7 billion (EUR 359 million). Bombardier’s share is valued at approximately MYR 1.2 billion (EUR 246 million).



Peter Cedervall, President of Rail Control Solutions and South East Asia at Bombardier Transportation said, “We are very pleased to receive, together with Hartasuma, this further order that comes in addition to our ongoing delivery of 14 new trains previously ordered and refurbishment of the original fleet. All of these projects will significantly increase capacity on the Kelana Jaya line and improve connectivity across the fast–growing Greater Kuala Lumpur area.”



Final assembly and interior fit-out for these trains are all being carried out in Malaysia, at the Westport facility of the Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium as part of ongoing initiatives to increase local workforce skills. In addition, the consortium is also increasing transport capacity on the same line through the conversion of the original Bombardier Innovia fleet from 34 two-car to four-car trains with inter-car walkthrough and associated wayside system upgrade, to be completed by 2020.