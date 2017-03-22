© nano dimension

Nano Dimension delivers its 10th 3D Printer

Israeli Nano Dimension has, via its Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd subsidiary, supplied its flagship DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to a company in the field of smart transportation.

Nano Dimension’s beta program involves the delivery of the company’s DragonFly 2020 3D Printers to leading companies and partners worldwide through a leasing model.



The customers will qualify the DragonFly 2020 technology and will use it to speed up their product development cycles. The DragonFly 2020 3D printer also allows them to strengthen their in-house innovation capabilities, while providing them with enhanced R&D IP security. In return, companies make payments on their leases and provide Nano Dimension with valuable feedback for further product development