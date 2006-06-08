DuPont opens in Korea

DuPont is opening a technology center in Korea to support the R&D needs in Asia, technologynewsdaily reported.

“These labs will, and have already, become a valuable extension of the groundbreaking science that DuPont performs at the Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del.,” said DuPont Research Director Steven C. Freilich. “It will provide research activities and scientific services to the corporation in a way that better enables global collaboration. We are putting our science to work in the areas of new materials for flat panel displays, and plan to extend our research efforts to other areas that are critical to the future success of DuPont and our Korean customers.”