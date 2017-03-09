© celestica Electronics Production | March 09, 2017
Celestica to exit Solar Panel manufacturing business
Previously disclosed market instability and global oversupply of solar panels continued to negatively impact the EMS-providers solar panel manufacturing business, including the pricing and demand for solar panels in 4Q/2016.
Since these negative factors are expected to be prolonged and Celestica no longer expects to generate reasonable returns, a decision was made to exit the manufacturing of such panels. This also means the closure of its solar panel manufacturing operations at two locations.
"The turbulence in our solar panel business has negatively impacted our overall energy market offering, and therefore, our diversified end market. However, since our energy market offering is diverse, and includes the manufacture of inverters, energy storage products, smart meters and other electronic componentry, we remain optimistic regarding the outlook of our energy products business, as we continue to win new programs with renewable energy customers", Celestica states in their latest fiscal.
"Celestica delivered a strong fourth quarter, with growth in revenue of 7 percent and growth in operating earnings of 16 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2015," said Rob Mionis, Celestica's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Celestica's strong close to the year helped deliver full-year 2016 revenue growth of 7 percent, 14 percent growth in operating earnings and over USD 100 million of free cash flow. Among the many highlights for 2016, we achieved our highest level of operating margins since 2001 and the highest revenue levels since 2012."
"We are proud of our many accomplishments this year. I am pleased with the progress we have made in setting the foundation for our strategy and delivering on our priorities and I am excited about the momentum we are building as we continue to drive profitable growth and increase shareholder value."
"The turbulence in our solar panel business has negatively impacted our overall energy market offering, and therefore, our diversified end market. However, since our energy market offering is diverse, and includes the manufacture of inverters, energy storage products, smart meters and other electronic componentry, we remain optimistic regarding the outlook of our energy products business, as we continue to win new programs with renewable energy customers", Celestica states in their latest fiscal.
"Celestica delivered a strong fourth quarter, with growth in revenue of 7 percent and growth in operating earnings of 16 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2015," said Rob Mionis, Celestica's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Celestica's strong close to the year helped deliver full-year 2016 revenue growth of 7 percent, 14 percent growth in operating earnings and over USD 100 million of free cash flow. Among the many highlights for 2016, we achieved our highest level of operating margins since 2001 and the highest revenue levels since 2012."
"We are proud of our many accomplishments this year. I am pleased with the progress we have made in setting the foundation for our strategy and delivering on our priorities and I am excited about the momentum we are building as we continue to drive profitable growth and increase shareholder value."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments