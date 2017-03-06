© PSA Group

GM sells Opel/Vauxhall to PSA Group

General Motors will sell its Opel/Vauxhall subsidiary and GM Financial’s European operations will to the PSA Group in a transaction valued at EUR 2.2 billion.

According to the companies the transaction will allow substantial economies of scale and synergies in purchasing, manufacturing and R&D.



The total value of the transaction amounts to EUR 2.2 billion, EUR 1.3 billion for Opel/Vauxhall automotive operations and EUR 1.3 billion for 100% of GM Financial’s European operations.



The transaction includes all of Opel/Vauxhall’s automotive operations, comprising Opel and Vauxhall brands, six assembly and five component-manufacturing facilities, one engineering center (Rüsselsheim) and approximately 40’000 employees. However, GM will retain the engineering center in Torino, Italy.