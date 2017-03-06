© vladek dreamstime.com

Camtek gets multiple system orders

Camtek Ltd. has received equipment orders from unspecified CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturers for inspection and metrology systems. The orders include Camtek’s new 2D inspection system, EagleT-i.

The equipment will be installed during the first half of this year.



Ramy Langer, Vice President and Head of Camtek's Semiconductor Division, commented, “We are proud to have received these orders from this key and prestigious industry player. Our strong position in the CMOS Image Sensor market segment makes our systems the tool of choice for CMOS Image Sensor inspection. These orders include our newest Eagle model, EagleT-i, one of the fastest and most accurate 2D inspection tools on the market.”



"The CMOS Image Sensor market continues to grow driven primarily by the increased number of high-resolution cameras in mobile devices. Accordingly, product requirements are becoming increasingly demanding and the role of inspection is ever more crucial for end-product quality and reliability. Our EagleT-i was designed to support the most challenging 2D inspection specifications and I am confident it will become a tool of standard in the industry", he continues.