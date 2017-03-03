© kitron Electronics Production | March 03, 2017
Kitron expanding capabilities and services in the US
EMS-provider Kitron has signed a new agreement with HMS Industrial Networks. Estimated contract value is not stated.
The agreement is considered a milestone for Kitron's operations in the US as it involves newly developed logistics and distribution services to support HMS Industrial Networks in the region, in line with Kitron's strategy of increasing service sales.
"As a part of Kitron's strategy to grow our business, we have invested time and resources in developing new services which will add value to our customers. I am therefore very pleased to announce that this has resulted in a new agreement with HMS Industrial Networks involving our plant in the US. This will enable our customer to reduce time-to-market for the North American region and increase our service offering in the US through outsourced and efficient logistics and distribution services. We consider this a milestone for our US operations," said Tommy P. Storstein, Corporate Sales Director of Kitron ASA.
"HMS is very happy about the agreement with Kitron ASA, which is beneficial for HMS in several ways. It gives us the flexibility to adjust the capacity on a daily basis as well as long term, it enables improved shipping services to all of the Americas, and it also opens a new possibility for more sustainable logistic solutions. All in all, the collaboration with Kitron is part of HMS' strategy to establish one Supply and Logistic Center for each major market," said Patrik Arvidsson, Supply Manager at HMS Industrial Networks.
