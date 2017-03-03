© texcel technology

Texcel expands business development team

Texcel Technology have expanded their Business Development team with the addition of Stephen Dunn.

Stephen has a wealth of experience in the electronic industry working for a variety of different companies including distributors, OEMs and CEMs such as Jaltek and TT Electronics. Stephen joins Texcel from Transonics.



“Having worked on both sides of the supply chain, I have a good understanding of what customers require from CEMs. In the short time I have worked at Texcel, I have been impressed with the emphasis they place on close working relationships with their customers and their openness and transparency with them. This helps maintain project momentum and iron out any potential problems quickly", Stephen Dunn comments.



Peter Shawyer, Commercial Director at Texcel, adds: "Stephen is a welcome addition to our Business Development team and has a great track record in the industry. We’ve just completed our financial year with very pleasing results and I am confident that Stephen will help us achieve our targeted growth for 2017."