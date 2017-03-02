© Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric builds factory for VI/VCB production

Mitsubishi Electric is to build an integrated factory for the production of vacuum interrupters (VI) and vacuum circuit breakers (VCB) at its Power Distribution Systems Center in Marugame, Japan.

Operation is scheduled to start in July 2018 and the Japanese manufacturer expects to raise VI and VCB sales to JPY 12 billion (EUR 100 million) by 2025. Furthermore, the company believes it can increase uptime by consolidating the it’s VI production and VCB assembly factories, which are currently dispersed within the Power Distribution Systems Center.



Demand for VI/VCB products is expected to expand globally in the mid to long term due to the increasing introduction of renewable-energy equipment and the renewal of distribution equipment at power utilities, railways, factories and others.