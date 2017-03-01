© dr911 dreamstime.com

Kongsberg Automotive shuts down manufacturing facility in Germany

Last year Kongsberg Automotive presented a cost restructuring plan late last year which would result in the company reducing its manufacturing footprint from 31 to 25 facilities

When KA made the information public the company said that the closures would mainly happen within the Powertrain and Chassis products segment in Europe. As part of this plan, the company announced that the Basildon, UK, plant would be the first to be closed.



The company has now decided that its Heiligenhaus plant in Germany also will be among the production facilities that will be closed. The company has now initiated the negotiations with the Works Council to agree on the balance of interest and social plan for all affected employees.



The Heiligenhaus facility, which has 56 employees, manufactures and supplies vehicle control systems; it provides quality engineered Shifter Controls and Cables, Conduit and Core, for the world’s top makers of commercial vehicles.