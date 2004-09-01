US takeovers increases

Investors in European technology stocks look set to benefit from the increasing appetite for acquisitions by private equity buyers and North American companies, Financial Times reports.

Thanks to better economic conditions and higher stock market valuations, US buyers overcame their currency disadvantage and doubled their share of M&A in the European tech sector to 35 per cent, according to an Investment Bank. This reflects a return to more aggressive corporate activity in the sector, which has experienced a dry patch since the internet bubble burst in 2000.



Of the 13 European tech deals worth more than €100m in the first half of 2004, nine went to US buyers according to FT.