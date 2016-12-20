© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Abax enters its seventh European market

Vehicle telematics company Abax has will extend its business into a new European market by opening a franchise in Poland.

This will be the first central European market for Abax and the seventh country in total on the continent to accompany existing presence in the UK, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands.



“The Polish market is a great fit for our business model and the technological solutions we can offer the market. The Polish company has now been established as joint venture with Abax owning 49 percent of the franchise,” said, Petter Quinsgaard, Abax Group Chief Executive. “Strong economic growth rates and new market regulations have raised our expectations even further for the future growth of this company, both in Poland and elsewhere.”



The Polish franchise will be situated in the city of Gdynia, close to Gdansk in the north of the country. The office will be headed by franchisee James Daniel in the role of Abax Poland Chief Executive.



Abax specialises in technology including Triplog mileage capture and fleet management software and Poland has a commercial vehicle market of 2.5 million. The area around Gdynia is home to almost 1.6 million people, making it an important starting ground for further expansion in the country.